"Ehsaas Taleemi Wazaif App" To Be Launched On Monday

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2022 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :The Ehsaas Taleemi Wazaif app will be launched on the occasion of United Nations World Education Day on January 24 (Monday), which is observed annually to promote "Education for All".

This World Education Day 2022, Ehsaas is launching the Ehsaas Taleemi Wazaif app to facilitate Ehsaas beneficiaries to enroll their children in the Ehsaas Taleemi Wazaif (School stipends) programme. The android app can be accessed at Google play store.

"Promoting education for all is a foremost priority of our government. Using the Taleemi Wazaif app of Ehsaas, families can enroll their children themselves without visiting any office. This landmark step will also help poorest families in saving their time and costs.", Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar said in a press statement.

The Ehsaas Taleemi Wazaif programme has been set up for nationwide execution after hard work and multiple inputs over the last 3 years.

Ultimately, the programme aims to support the education of 10 million children across all Tehsils of the country.

Children aged 4 to 22 years from all Ehsaas eligible families can enroll for the school stipends of Ehsaas. This programme includes Primary, secondary and higher secondary school stipends for children to improve their access to education.

In line with the Ehsaas' weighted-in-favour-of-girls stipends policy for all conditional cash transfer programmes, girls get a higher stipend across all age groups.

Primary school going boys get a quarterly stipend of Rs. 1,500 and girls Rs. 2,000; secondary school boys receive Rs. 2,500 and girls Rs. 3,000; and at higher secondary level, boys get Rs. 3,500 and girls Rs. 4,000.

To-date, more than 6.7 million children have been enrolled in this programme.

