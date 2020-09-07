Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Online Portal opened for academic year 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Sania Nishtar on Monday said Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Online Portal has been opened for the academic year 2020-21.

All the students studying in undergraduate programs at 119 public sector universities across the country can apply for the scholarships, Dr Nishtar said in a statement.

She said those students whose family income is less than Rs 45,000 could apply for Ehsaas Scholarship through the online portal https://ehsaas.hec.gov.pk/. The application for the scholarship must include the same of the relevant university.

The Undergraduate scholarships worth a total of Rs 4.827 billion were distributed among students in the academic year 2019-20. Prime Minister Imran Khan formally inaugurated the 'Ehsaas Scholarship Program' on November 4, 2019.

Under this program, scholarships would be given to 50,000 undergraduate students from low-income families every year.

The four-year program would benefit 200,000 students.The scholarship includes 100 per cent tuition fee and a monthly stipend of Rs 4,000.

Scope of the program includes public sector universities in all four provinces, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. 50 percent of the scholarships are for girls and two percent for students with disabilities.

The total budget of the program is Rs 24 billion. This is the country's largest need-based scholarship program that will provide opportunities for children from low-income families to pursue higher education, she said.

A total of 132,192 applications were received through the online portal of the Higher Education Commission for the year 2019-20. The scholarships have been issued to50,762 students after scrutiny under the set rules.

The program is overseen by the Ehsaas Scholarship Steering Committee, Dr Nishtar added.