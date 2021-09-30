Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship portal reopens to award 50,000 scholarships

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :The Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship portal has been reopened on Thursday to receive fresh applications from the students for the academic year 2021-22.

The scholarship portal will be opened online till November 30, 2021.

Newly admitted students of Fall 2021 session under 4–5-year undergraduate degree programmes in any of the HEC recognized 135 public sector universities are eligible to apply, if their family income is less than Rs. 45,000 a month.

This academic year, 50,000 merit cum need based scholarships will be provided to deserving students under Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship programme.

The programme is principally centered on enhancing the earning potential of the recipients.

The eligible students can apply through the online portal:https://ehsaas.hec.gov.pk/. The scholarship applications will have to mention the universities to which they are applying.

The geographical spread of the programme covers all four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad Capital Territory.

According to the Ehsaas Scholarship Policy, fifty percent of scholarships are reserved for girls.

The scholarship includes a 100% tuition fee and a monthly stipend of Rs. 4,000.

"This 4-year programme is on track. In the last two years, over 142,000 scholarships have been awarded nationwide to students from low-income backgrounds", Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar said.

"In line with rule based Ehsaas procedures, undergraduate scholarships will be awarded strictly on merit cum need basis to benefit bright students from low-income backgrounds", she further added.

Part of the Ehsaas framework, 200,000 scholarships will be awarded under the programme in 4 years.

Ehsaas scholarship recipients will continue to receive scholarship throughout their undergraduate degree programme subject to satisfactory academic progress.