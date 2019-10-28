UrduPoint.com
Ehsaas Value Chain Building Committee To Help Address Farmers Challenges

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 02:46 PM

Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) Ehsaas' multisectoral and Ehsaas Value Chain Building Committee's diverse perspectives would help to shape a value chain building policy to address challenges being faced by farmers in rural areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) Ehsaas' multisectoral and Ehsaas Value Chain Building Committee's diverse perspectives would help to shape a value chain building policy to address challenges being faced by farmers in rural areas.

According to an official of PASSD on Monday, poverty in rural areas was deeply linked to agriculture and Pakistan was being faced with unique agriculture challenges particularly small landholdings, subsistence farming, exploitation by extractive Aarhtis (middlemen) and stress selling.

He said unless private sector investment was made in building rural value chains, it will be difficult to break away from the rural poverty cycle.

� Problems linked to agriculture were complex, and creation of value chains, and private sector investment will help farmers with fragmented and small land holdings to come out of poverty he said.

He further informed agriculture was the backbone of our economy, but the sector confronts problems at different levels particularly elite capture, limited technical capacity, poor awareness, access to finance constraints, extractive middlemen perpetuating the debt trap, lack of fiscal incentives and lack of a coherent value chain building policy.

Hence, farm productivity, crop yield, food security, exports, livelihoods, farmers' wellbeing were negatively impacted, and poverty was perpetuated , he added.��\395

