Ehsan Bhutta Visits Food Directorate

Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2024 | 08:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Punjab food Secretary Ehsan Bhutta on Monday visited Punjab Food Directorate and directed to make working papers for promotion of departmental officers.

According to official sources here, Punjab Food Director Shoaib Jadoon briefed the secretary about operational affairs of the department.

The secretary said that increase and decrease of wheat prices in market should be monitored.

He further said that pending affairs in the department should be completed and sought comprehensive plan of annual development schemes.

He also directed the relevant authorities to prepare applicable recommendations.

Ehsan Bhutta also visited the Food department building and lab. He appreciated the work of lab assistant.

He also directed to take more steps for plantation and ensuring cleanliness.

