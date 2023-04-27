UrduPoint.com

Ehsan Bhutta Visits Under-construction PSIC Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Ehsan Bhutta visits under-construction PSIC office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Secretary Industries & Commerce, Ehsan Bhutta visited the under-construction office of Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) here on Thursday.

PSIC Managing Director Asim Javed and other officers concerned briefed the Secretary about the development works and told the secretary that construction of PSIC's six storey building with two car parking floors in its basement remained continue till 2019.

However, during the course of construction, the contractor couldn't complete its structure and gone blacklisted.

The construction process remained halted for 2 years.

Now the PSIC board has approved the construction of the remaining work.

The Secretary Ehsan Bhutta directed the PSIC management to complete building within 3-4 months, so that PSIC headquarter, PSIC shop and Industries and Commerce Departmentmay be shifted there.

The Secretary further directed that quality of building material should be ensured as per approved PC-1.

