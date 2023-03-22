Ehsan Danish: a labourer, poet remembered on 41st death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Celebrated poet, author and linguist Ehsan Danish was remembered in the literary circles for his contributions to literature and urdu language on Wednesday.

Danish belonged to a poor family and had to leave his studies due to financial constraints. Despite that, he pursued a passion for literature and taught himself Arabic and Persian languages.

Later he settled in Lahore, where he worked as a labourer and with hard work Danish emerged as a distinguished poet and author of his time.

His autobiography, Jahan-e-Danish, is considered a classic and has inspired many aspiring writers. He authored more than 80 books and hundreds of articles on various topics, including poetry, prose, linguistics, philology, autobiographies, and a famous interpretation of 'Diwan-e-Ghalib'.

Danish's poetry was initially romantic in nature, but he later began to write poems that resonated with the working class, earning him the title of 'Shayar-e-Mazduur' (Poet of the Workmen) from his admirers.

He had a unique style of poetry, which was simple yet revolutionary and stirred the emotions of the common people.

He established his own publishing house, Maktaba-e-Danish, to promote literature and encourage new writers.

Danish's noted literary works include Maqamat, Jada-e-Nau, Nava-e-Kargar, Zakhm-o-Marham, Dastoor-e-Urdu, Aatish-e-Khamosh, and Chiraaghaan.

In recognition of his services to Urdu literature and language, he was awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Star of Excellence) Award by the government of Pakistan in 1978.

Ehsan Danish passed away on this day, 22 March 1982, in Lahore, leaving behind a rich legacy that continues to inspire and influence generations of writers and literature enthusiasts.