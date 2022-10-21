Ehsan Mazari hails ECP verdict in Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari on Friday termed the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) verdict to disqualify Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference case a "good decision".

"It is quite ironic that he has continuously been alleging others (his opponents) of corruption but the ECP decision proves that in reality he himself is guilty of corrupt practices. I believe the ECP gave a good decision," Mazari told APP.

He said Imran Khan received gifts from Toshakhana while breaking the law and the norms. "He has been caught red-handed while unlawfully selling the state gifts. He should be ashamed of himself," he added.

Mazari said Imran Khan also caused loss to the public exchequer by contesting by-election from seven National Assembly Constituencies on October 16. "Whenever he gets the chance he exploits the situation. The recent example is by-election. Nobody has unreasonably gone to this extent in the past," he added.