EHSAR holds training session for hospitals head on Integrated Disease Surveillance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Education, Health, Social Awareness and Rehabilitation (EHSAR) Foundation, a non-governmental organization working against poverty, illiteracy and disease, with the cooperation of Pakistan Humanitarian Pooled Fund (PHFP) arranged training on `Integrated Disease Surveillance here at a hotel on Wednesday.

According to a press release issued here, the two days training was arranged for incharge doctors of different hospitals of provincial metropolis, Peshawar.

The training will be completed in four phase and its first part started from today's session.

On the first day, Additional Director Health Services, Dr. Ikram Ullah Khan, Director Public Health KP, Dr. Naik Dad Afridi, heads of different sections of D.G Health Office and representatives of World Health Organization (WHO) attended the session.

Heads of UNOCHA and PHFP were also monitoring the training session online.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Health, Dr. Ikram Ullah Khan thanked EHSAR and PHFP for holding important training session.

He also requested to made similar arrangements for capacity building of staff members of different public sector hospitals.