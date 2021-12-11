UrduPoint.com

Ehsas Bazaar Facilitating 500 Deserving People Daily

Sat 11th December 2021 | 07:06 PM

Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan Saturday said that thousands of poor citizens were being benefited through "Ehsas Bazaar" set up at the General Bus Stand where more than 500 needy people were being provided shoes, clothes and other necessary items on daily basis

During his visit to "Ehsad Bazar" here along with Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal Awan, Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmed and RPO Javed Akbar Riaz to inspect the usefulness of the bazaar.

On this occasion, the deputy commissioner gave briefing on the importance and functioning of the Ehsas Bazaar.

Additional IGP, Commissioner and RPO met the citizens at Ehsas Bazaar and reviewed the supply of garments.

Speaking there, the Additional IGP Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal Awan said that Ehsas Bazaar was truly a source of relief to the poor people from where daily help was being given to the needy without any discrimination.

The district administration has set a unique example of service by providing clothes to deserving people. He said that a large number of people at the bazaar was a proof of its usefulness, he added.

Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshad Ahmed said that public service and welfare of masses was the first responsibility. He said that the scope of Ehsas Bazaar will be extended to other districts as well.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan said that the Chief Minister laid the foundation of Ehsas Bazaar under the people friendly policy of Punjab. Ehsas Wall has also been activated for the common man, he added.

Later, Additional IGP South Punjab Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal Awan along with the Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmed and RPO Javed Akbar Riaz distributed clothes among the needy.

