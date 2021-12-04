Ehsas bazaar set up at Multan bus stand

On the special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Multan administration has set up "Ehsas Bazaar" at General Bus Stand Multan to provide warm cloths including Jerseys, sweaters, jackets and shoes to the deserving, according to a handout issued here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :On the special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Multan administration has set up "Ehsas Bazaar" at General Bus Stand Multan to provide warm cloths including Jerseys, sweaters, jackets and shoes to the deserving, according to a handout issued here on Saturday.

The process of providing these relief items to the destitute has been started keeping in view the winter season.

A medical camp has also been set up in the city for the deserving people.

The CM lauded the efforts of the administration for setting up Ehsas Bazaar and ordered for extending the scope of welfare-oriented steps to the other cities as well. He termed the establishment of Ehsas Bazaara good initiative to help deserving people.

Deputy Commissioner Multan Amir Karim Khan said that warm clothes, jerseys, sweaters, jackets and shoes for men, women and children were being provided in Ehsas Bazaar.