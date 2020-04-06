UrduPoint.com
Ehsas Cash Emergency Programme To Help Solve Economic Problems Of Deprived Class: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 12:55 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday Ehsas Cash Emergency Programme is a manifestation of Prime Minister Imran Khan's love and affection for the poor and working class

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday Ehsas Cash Emergency Programme is a manifestation of Prime Minister Imran Khan's love and affection for the poor and working class.

In a series of tweets, the SAPM said programme would help solve the economic problems of the deprived people. She said that agenda of Naya Pakistan was service to the people.

The SAPM said under the cash programme, Rs 144 billion will be distributed among 12 million families.She said an amount of Rs 12,000 will be paid to each deserving family.

The benfitss of this historic initiative to provide relief to the people will reach the deserving families of all four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

An effective screening mechanism has been adopted so that no one can raise a finger on the transparency of the process, she said.

This week, the recipients will begin to receive the assistance from the selected banks.

Besides, she said that additional counters were being arranged in collaboration with provincial governments.

