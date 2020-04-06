UrduPoint.com
Ehsas Cash Programme To Solve Economic Problems Of Poor: Firdous

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 09:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday Ehsas Cash Emergency Programme was a manifestation of Prime Minister Imran Khan's love and affection for the poor and working class.

In a series of tweets, she said the programme would help solve the economic problems of the deprived people. The agenda of Naya Pakistan was service to the people, she added.

The SAPM said under the cash programme, Rs 144 billion would be distributed among 12 million families. An amount of Rs 12,000 will be paid to each deserving family, she added.

The benefits of this historic initiative, to provide relief to the people, will reach the deserving families of all the four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

She said an effective screening mechanism has been adopted so that no one could raise a finger on the transparency of the process, she said.

This week, the recipients would begin receiving the assistance from the selected banks. Additional counters were also being arranged in collaboration with provincial governments, she added.

