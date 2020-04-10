UrduPoint.com
Ehsas Emergency Cash Programme Kicks Off In Hazara

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 09:42 PM

The payments under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme has been kicked off in Hazara division on Friday where thousands of families would be benefited due to coronavirus lockdown

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :The payments under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme has been kicked off in Hazara division on Friday where thousands of families would be benefited due to coronavirus lockdown.

The payment of Rs 12,000 to the registered people under the programme has been started at 45 cash centers which include 23 in Manshera Tehsil, 11 in Balakot Tehsil and 11 centers in Oghi Tehsil.

In Mansehra city, Govt. Boys High school No.3 and Govt. Girls Elementary College Ghazi Kot have been established as cash centers, where staff of Benazir Income Support Programme and banks would be present to facilitate the beneficiaries of the Ehsas Emergency Cash Programme.

DC Mansehra has imposed Section 144 in the centers to avoid any untoward situation during the disbursement of the cash and asked people to maintain social distancing as well.

In Havelian, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Akasha Kiran monitored disbursement of Rs12000 at three points and franchises.

Speaking on the occasion, she said district administration was well aware of the miseries of the people during the lockdown and it was the only solution to prevent the coronavirus outbreak.

The deserving families of Kohistan have also started receiving Rs 12000 under the Ehsas Emergency Cash Programme.

