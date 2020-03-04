UrduPoint.com
"Ehsas" Graduate Scholarship Program Is Gift Of PTI Government: Provincial Minister For Human Resources And Development Ansar Majeed Niazi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 02:41 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi said that Ehsan Graduate Scholarship Program was a precious step and gift of the PTI led government.

Talking to media men on Wednesday the provincial minister said that government was taking comprehensive and practical steps for the low income and downtrodden people.

Ansar Majeed said that government was not unaware about the problems, difficulties and worries of the people adding that sequence of taking exigent steps was continuous for the provision of basic facilities at the threshold of the needy and deserving people.

He said that the government support decision regarding the purchasing of Rashan for the low income people having less than Rs. 25,000 per month was a basic step and linked to the series of comprehensive steps adding that government will allocate budget for Rashan program.

The government was providing assistance to the people belong to low income class through Utility Store Net Work so as they could purchase Flour, Ghee, Sugar and other necessities of life at low rates, the Minister added.

