Ehsas Kafalat Programme; Rs 945.708 Mln Disbursed In 8 Days

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 04:10 PM

Ehsas Kafalat Programme; Rs 945.708 mln disbursed in 8 days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :The district administration disbursed relief amount around Rs 945.708 million among 77,464 needy persons under Ehsaas Kafalat Programme, announced during the last eight days.

According to officials sources, the process was also continued on the 9th consecutive day at 145 cash counters of the 31 kafalat centers set up in various parts of the provincial capital. He said Rs 134.

714 million was disbursed through 31 kafalat centers among 11,057 beneficiaries on April 18.

He said that all 145 cash disbursement counters equipped with safety measures disbursed relief amount to deserving, adding that district administration was utilizing all its resources to facilitate the public.

All precautionary measures including provision of sanitizers, hand washers, social distancingand screening of each beneficiary coming to centers had been taken by the administration,he added.

