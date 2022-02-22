Ehsas Kifalat Card distributed among 101,661 deserving families of 3 KP districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Tuesday distributed Ehsas Kafalat Cards among 101,661 deserving families of Kohat, Bajaur and Hari Pur districts of the province here at Governor House.

Addressing the occasion the KP Governor said that the PTI government was extending support to deserving families of the country under Ehsas Kafalat Card initiative and so far 308,008 families in 13 districts of the province had been given the card.

Shah Farman said that the corona pandemic had badly affected the economies across the globe due to which the poverty had increased and become a challenge for the governments, adding that the PTI government was doing utmost efforts to protect the poor segment of society from the adverse effects of corona including inflation.