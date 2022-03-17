Ehsas Kifalat centers, counters to be increased: Commissioner

Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain on Thursday said that number of Ehsas Kifalat centers and counters would be increased across the division to facilitate the beneficiaries of this program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain on Thursday said that number of Ehsas Kifalat centers and counters would be increased across the division to facilitate the beneficiaries of this program.

He was addressing a meeting held with the administration of Benazir Income Support Program, while deputy commissioners of all four districts of the region also joined it through video link.

The commissioner also directed the deputy commissioners to ensure provision of shelter for women in Ehsas Kifalat Centers so that they could feel comfort during their registration and disbursement of their money.

He also urged the police department to depute female police staff at the centers.

Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Ali Shahzad, CPO Faisalabad Ghulam Mubashar Mekan, MPA Firdous Rai and other officers were also present on this occasion.