UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ehsas Kifalat Programme; 300 Mln Disbursed In 3-day

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 09:04 PM

Ehsas Kifalat Programme; 300 mln disbursed in 3-day

The district administration disbursed around rupees 300 million among 24,602 peoples on April 11, 12 and 13 under the 'Ehsas Kifalat Programme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :The district administration disbursed around rupees 300 million among 24,602 peoples on April 11, 12 and 13 under the 'Ehsas Kifalat Programme'.

The process was also continued on fourth consecutive at 103 cash counters of 31 centers set up at various parts of the provincial capital.

As many as 9278 beneficiaries received cash Rs 12000 each under the Ehsas Kifalat Programme on Tuesday from cash counters, said a spokesperson.

He mentioned that all precautionary measures including provision of sanitizers,hand washers, social distancing and screening of each beneficiary comingto the centres had been taken by the district administration.

Related Topics

April All From Million

Recent Stories

Dutco Group provides AED15m support to Community S ..

35 minutes ago

Maltese Foreign Minister Calls on EU to Allocate O ..

41 seconds ago

IMF Forecasts South Korea's Economy to Shrink 1.2% ..

42 seconds ago

Sweden's Coronavirus Death Toll Passes 1,000 - Hea ..

46 seconds ago

India Promises Coronavirus Support to Palestine - ..

4 minutes ago

Cardiology institute to be built at old vegetables ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.