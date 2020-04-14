Ehsas Kifalat Programme; 300 mln disbursed in 3-day

The district administration disbursed around rupees 300 million among 24,602 peoples on April 11, 12 and 13 under the 'Ehsas Kifalat Programme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :The district administration disbursed around rupees 300 million among 24,602 peoples on April 11, 12 and 13 under the 'Ehsas Kifalat Programme'.

The process was also continued on fourth consecutive at 103 cash counters of 31 centers set up at various parts of the provincial capital.

As many as 9278 beneficiaries received cash Rs 12000 each under the Ehsas Kifalat Programme on Tuesday from cash counters, said a spokesperson.

He mentioned that all precautionary measures including provision of sanitizers,hand washers, social distancing and screening of each beneficiary comingto the centres had been taken by the district administration.