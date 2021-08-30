UrduPoint.com

Ehsas Kifalat Programme To Provide Interest Free Loans In 130 Districts: Dr Sania Nishtar

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 01:37 PM

Ehsas Kifalat programme to provide interest free loans in 130 districts: Dr Sania Nishtar

Dr. Sania Nishtar Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety on Monday said that the government was being provided interest-free loans in 130 districts of the country through the Ehsas Kifalat program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Dr. Sania Nishtar Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety on Monday said that the government was being provided interest-free loans in 130 districts of the country through the Ehsas Kifalat program.

Talking to a ptv news, she said that the government was providing 50,000 scholarships to deserving students across the country through a transparent system.

She said that the emergency cash program would provide financial aid in disaster or earthquake incidents.

This program encouraging skilled workers across the country and offering technical training to the youth for the development of the country.

To a question, Sania revealed that female students getting more scholarships as compared to male students.

An awareness campaign has been launched in the universities about the Ehsas program, she said.

This program is the best program for the deserving people, she added.

She said that it was the great vision of the Prime Minister to up-rise the low-income segments of the society,The government was offering minimum limits of Rs 75,000 as interest-free loans to people for small businesses, Sania said.

Ehsas Kifalat Program would provide monthly financial support of Rs 2000 to around 13 million people across the country adding this program was covering almost 40 percent needy population of the country.

Related Topics

Earthquake Prime Minister Male Government Best Million PTV

Recent Stories

Russia Records 18,325 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 18,325 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

2 minutes ago
 PDM only trying to destabilize country, creating c ..

PDM only trying to destabilize country, creating chaos in society to get persona ..

2 minutes ago
 Moscow Calls on UN to Return to Afghanistan as Inf ..

Moscow Calls on UN to Return to Afghanistan as Influx of Refugees Possible

8 minutes ago
 Moscow to Participate in Economic Projects on Rest ..

Moscow to Participate in Economic Projects on Restoration of Post-Conflict Afgha ..

8 minutes ago
 Four shopkeepers held over profiteering

Four shopkeepers held over profiteering

8 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 251330 cusecs of water

IRSA releases 251330 cusecs of water

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.