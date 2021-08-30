Ehsas Kifalat programme to provide interest free loans in 130 districts: Dr Sania Nishtar

Dr. Sania Nishtar Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety on Monday said that the government was being provided interest-free loans in 130 districts of the country through the Ehsas Kifalat program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Dr. Sania Nishtar Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety on Monday said that the government was being provided interest-free loans in 130 districts of the country through the Ehsas Kifalat program.

Talking to a ptv news, she said that the government was providing 50,000 scholarships to deserving students across the country through a transparent system.

She said that the emergency cash program would provide financial aid in disaster or earthquake incidents.

This program encouraging skilled workers across the country and offering technical training to the youth for the development of the country.

To a question, Sania revealed that female students getting more scholarships as compared to male students.

An awareness campaign has been launched in the universities about the Ehsas program, she said.

This program is the best program for the deserving people, she added.

She said that it was the great vision of the Prime Minister to up-rise the low-income segments of the society,The government was offering minimum limits of Rs 75,000 as interest-free loans to people for small businesses, Sania said.

Ehsas Kifalat Program would provide monthly financial support of Rs 2000 to around 13 million people across the country adding this program was covering almost 40 percent needy population of the country.