LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said on Friday that provision of nutritional food, health and hygiene facilities to the core target would be the department's prime focus.

He said this during meeting with delegation of Ehsas Nashonuma under United Nation World Food Programme, here.

Country director UN World Food Program Chris Kaye, Head of Nutrition Dr Mahmood, Nutrition Officer Dr Yasir Ehtisham and other officers were present in the meeting.

Under this flagship programme, deprived families of Rajanpur and Khanewal Districts would be provided with essential financial support on priority.

During the meeting P&SHD Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch assured to properly facilitate the beneficiaries of this programme. He added that pregnant women and children were core targets of this programme.

The secretary said that initially this programme was initiated in eight THQ and DHQ hospitals of two districts Rajanpur, Khanewal and later this would be expanded to other districts of the province.

Later, Chris Kaye assured their assistance to provide all facilities for mother and children health, food and nutrition.

They also assured to cooperate for successful completion of this program with Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department in district Rajanpur and Khanewal.