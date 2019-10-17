Ehsas Pogramme to make better standard of people lives: Dr Sania Nishtar

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar on Thursday said that Ehsas Programme would provide opportunities, to make people lives better and alleviate poverty from the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar on Thursday said that Ehsas Programme would provide opportunities, to make people lives better and alleviate poverty from the country.

Talking to Pakistan Television news programme she said PTI government has taken "Umbrella initiatives" through various policies under which the lives of poor families would be upgraded.

Under the Ehsas Programme, Dr Sania Nishtar said the government would launch another project, "Undergraduate Scholarship" (EUS), to facilitate deserving students.

Through App, anybody applied for any programme could have access for eligibility of his/her project.

To a question, she said all the payments would be made through banks, and for this, we had made contracts with different banks.

She said that under the programme interest-free loans are being provided every month for the welfare of the poor and downtrodden segments of society.

Dr Sania Nishtar further said that the government would launch Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship (EUS) project to facilitate needy students in gettingeducation.

She said the standard of orphan houses would be upgraded and under the programme to make women empower 50 percent of the ever policy would be allocated for them.