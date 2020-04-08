Ehsas program registration counter set up

A counter for registration of deserving people for Ehsas program was set up in the office of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Umar Maqbaool

A spokesman of local administration said here on Wednesday that sufficient staff has been deputed at registration counter with a directive to complete registration process of visiting people within minimum time as public rush and gathering was prohibited at all places due to corona virus pandemic.

He also appealed the citizens to keep social distance between them while getting them registered under Ehsas Program.