UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ehsas Program Registration Counter Set Up

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 02:24 PM

Ehsas program registration counter set up

A counter for registration of deserving people for Ehsas program was set up in the office of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Umar Maqbaool

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) : A counter for registration of deserving people for Ehsas program was set up in the office of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Umar Maqbaool.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Wednesday that sufficient staff has been deputed at registration counter with a directive to complete registration process of visiting people within minimum time as public rush and gathering was prohibited at all places due to corona virus pandemic.

He also appealed the citizens to keep social distance between them while getting them registered under Ehsas Program.

Related Topics

All

Recent Stories

Marathon at Home attracts 749 runners from UAE and ..

50 seconds ago

Oman Registers 48 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Grows ..

1 minute ago

Police distributes ration bags in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

Additional Rs 120 bln revenue collected in energy ..

1 minute ago

Rs 12000 each financial assistance under Ehsaas Em ..

1 minute ago

Hong Kong stocks close lower

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.