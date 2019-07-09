UrduPoint.com
Ehsas Program To Provide Economic Security To Poor Strata

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 03:10 PM

Ehsas program to provide economic security to poor strata

Provincial Minister for Human Resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi said on Tuesday that the incumbent government launched "Punjab Ehsas program" to provide economic and social security to deprived segments of society

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi said on Tuesday that the incumbent government launched "Punjab Ehsas program" to provide economic and social security to deprived segments of society.

While talking to various delegations here, the minister said that the development of human resources was the pivot of PTI-led government policies, adding that Rs 17 billion was allocated for this program in the budget.

He said that the government was taking solid steps for strengthening the national economy, besides eliminating the crises left by the previous governments.

He said that due to bad economic policies of previous governments the national institutions were damaged badly, adding that it was the desire of each and every citizen that all the 'looted' money be recovered from corrupt segments of society.

