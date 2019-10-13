UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ehsas Programme To Help Ensure Social Protection, Poverty Alleviation: Sania Nishtar

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 10:10 PM

Ehsas Programme to help ensure social protection, poverty alleviation: Sania Nishtar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) ::Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar on Sunday said Ehsas Programme would help ensure social protection and alleviate poverty.

Talking to a private news channel, she said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had taken initiatives through various programmes and policies under which the lives of poor families would be upgraded.

She said under the programme interest-free loans would be provided to students for completing their education.

Under the Ehsas Programme, Dr Sania Nishtar said the government would launch another project, "Undergraduate Scholarship" (EUS), in the next week to facilitate deserving students.

Through App, anybody applied for any programme could have access for eligibility of his/her project.

To a question, she said all the payments would be made through banks, and for this, we had made contracts with different banks.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Poor Education Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

DAFZA contributes 12% to Dubai’s foreign trade i ..

41 minutes ago

Amal Al Qubaisi meets with Speaker of Montenegro P ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai Judicial Institute signs MoU with UN Crime I ..

41 minutes ago

UAE’s experience in creating smart, sustainable ..

41 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Surour inaugurates 4th National Servi ..

56 minutes ago

DP World&#039;s new India partnership

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.