Ehsas Programme to help ensure social protection, poverty alleviation: Sania Nishtar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) ::Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar on Sunday said Ehsas Programme would help ensure social protection and alleviate poverty.

Talking to a private news channel, she said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had taken initiatives through various programmes and policies under which the lives of poor families would be upgraded.

She said under the programme interest-free loans would be provided to students for completing their education.

Under the Ehsas Programme, Dr Sania Nishtar said the government would launch another project, "Undergraduate Scholarship" (EUS), in the next week to facilitate deserving students.

Through App, anybody applied for any programme could have access for eligibility of his/her project.

To a question, she said all the payments would be made through banks, and for this, we had made contracts with different banks.