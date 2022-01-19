'Ehsas Rashan Programme': 10,794 shops underwent registration in Multan

To provide relief to the poor and middle class families, about 10,794 shops underwent registration under Ehsas Rashan Programme in Multan division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :To provide relief to the poor and middle class families, about 10,794 shops underwent registration under Ehsas Rashan Programme in Multan division.

According to official sources, the programme have been operational in 497 union councils of the division.

However, the shopkeepers were taking immense interest in registration process. The "Rashan" concession programme is in progress to facilitate the citizens.

About 20 shopkeepers are being registered in every union council.