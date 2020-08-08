Ehsas survey kicks off from Malakand: Nishtar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Security, Sania Nishtar Saturday said that under Ehsas Program a survey of national, social and economic registry has been started from Malakand that would be completed till December 31, across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Security, Sania Nishtar Saturday said that under Ehsas Program a survey of national, social and economic registry has been started from Malakand that would be completed till December 31, across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing newly trained technical staff for national, social and economic registry survey at Batkhela, Malakand, she said in this door-to-door survey the economic condition of families would be collected and observed transparently.

She said in this survey no political affiliation or interference would be tolerated, adding, an impartial and independent survey has been kicked off to provide economic and other necessary relief to the deserving people.

She maintained that the data collected through the survey would not only be used for providing monetary support but also include all other incentives of Ehsas Program.

Nishter told the newly trained staff that they would now share their expertise and train further 1000 people so that the pace of survey could be accelerated.

Nishtar continued Ehsas Program was a flagship program that would not only benefit just one person but the whole family and no compromise would be made on its transparency and impartiality.

The start of the survey, she said, was a step forward fulfillment of pledge made by the Prime Minister Imran Khan to elevate the living standard of our neglected and poor segment of the society.

The survey, she said, was for all the families living in different villages, towns and other localities, adding, this survey was not just for the poor but for the people from all segments of the society irrespective of their economic position.

She said the assistance of the Statistic Department of Pakistan; the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was also included in the survey.