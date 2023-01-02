UrduPoint.com

Ehsas Welfare,Rotary Club Organise Free Eye Camp

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Ehsas welfare,Rotary club organise free eye camp

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Ehsas Welfare Service Karachi in partnership with Rotary Club Nawabshah organized a 2-day free eye camp at village Niazi Khan Siyal near Nawabshah, Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon performed the opening of camp.

DC said that the public welfare service is a good job. He said that philanthropists and institutions shall step forward to provide health facilities through medical camps to the public of backward areas and serve the ailing humanity at their doorstep.

He said that the treatment of eyes and organizing medical camps were the best act that provides relief to the general public.

He said that a common man cannot reach a specialist doctor due to different reasons and for that purpose relief camps were the best source of comfort for the public.

The organizer of the camp, Mir Muhammad Siyal informed DC that poor people through one-day free medical camp provided free medicines for the treatment of heart, ENT, women and children diseases while during free eye camp free eye check-ups, treatment, and operations would be conducted by specialist doctors.

Vice Chancellor Peoples Medical University Prof Gulshan Ali Memon, Joint Secretary Thalassemia Care Center and other officials were present on the occasion.

