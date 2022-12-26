UrduPoint.com

Ehtesab Bureau Chairman Calls On AJK President

Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2022 | 09:15 PM

Ehtesab Bureau chairman calls on AJK President

Chairman of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Ehtesab (Accountability) Bureau Sardar Naeem Ahmed Sheraz called on President AJK Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry here on Monday.

The Ehtesab Bureau chairman gave a detailed briefing to Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry about the difficulties and challenges being faced in the process of accountability in Azad Kashmir, said a press release.

On this occasion, AJK President assured the Sardar Naeem that he would take up the issue at the highest level to ensure continuation of the accountability process.

The president reiterated the commitment to eradicate the menace of corruption and injustice from the society.

