Ehtesham Javed appointed FIEDMC CEO

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :The Punjab government has appointed Engineer Hafiz Ehtesham Javed, president of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC), in recognition of his services in business and industrial sector.

A spokesman for the FCCI said on Monday that Hafiz Ehtesham had taken over the responsibilities of his new office.

Meanwhile, the business and industrial community of Faisalabad congratulated Ehtesham Javed on assuming the new responsibilities and assured him of their full support, the FCCI spokesman added.