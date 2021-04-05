UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ehtesham Javed Appointed FIEDMC CEO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 06:50 PM

Ehtesham Javed appointed FIEDMC CEO

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :The Punjab government has appointed Engineer Hafiz Ehtesham Javed, president of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC), in recognition of his services in business and industrial sector.

A spokesman for the FCCI said on Monday that Hafiz Ehtesham had taken over the responsibilities of his new office.

Meanwhile, the business and industrial community of Faisalabad congratulated Ehtesham Javed on assuming the new responsibilities and assured him of their full support, the FCCI spokesman added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Business Government Of Punjab Company Chamber Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

FTA receives two new international accreditations

28 minutes ago

FNC Parliamentary Division to participate in Arab ..

42 minutes ago

Hamad Al Sharqi congratulates Fujairah Municipalit ..

1 hour ago

DEWA’s sustainability efforts support UAE’s su ..

2 hours ago

Etihad Cargo appoints Rom Top Aviation as GSA for ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan reports 4,323 new COVID-19 cases, 43 more ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.