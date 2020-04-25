Ehtram-e- Ramazan Ordinance strictly enforces: said Commissioner Sukkur

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sukkur Shafiwue Ahmed Mahesar on Saturday has said that the Ehteram-e-Ramazan Ordinance will be strictly enforced in the division during the holy month. People can only offer Taraweeh prayers at their home.

He said, keeping the restrictions on businesses intact during Ramazan, the Sindh government on has imposed banned makeshift food stalls selling Iftar items as they could become a source of COVID-19 transmission due to attracting a large number of shoppers.

However, the food retailers have been allowed to sell Iftar items through home delivery service only.

The Commissioner Sukkur has warned all the business units, shops, manufacturing and non-manufacturing units that if they were found violating the SOPs for the COVID-19 emergency, they will be immediately closed.