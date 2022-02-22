EIB foils hashish smuggling bid

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :The Excise Intelligence Bureau (EIB) foiled an attempt of the smuggling of 40 kilograms of best hashish worth millions of rupees in the market, said a press release issued here Tuesday.

The narcotics were recovered from a suspected vehicle bearing registration No.

LEI 7689 parked on the bridge of Service Road at Afrido Ghari.

A case has been registered with Excise Police Station, Peshawar Region.

Further investigations were in progress.