EIB foils smuggling attempt of 60kg hashish

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :The Excise Intelligence Bureau (EIB) foiled a smuggling bid of a huge quantity of narcotics and recovered 60 kilograms of hashish from a vehicle on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the personnel of EIB carried out the operation at Arbab Tapo, Mathani (Peshawar), and recovered the contraband during the search of a vehicle carrying Registration No.

LED 1567. The value of the narcotics was stated to be worth millions of rupees.

Excise Police Station, Peshawar Region has registered an FIR against the accused Mir Hassan while further investigations are underway.