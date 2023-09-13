EIB recovers 156 Kg hashish, 96 Kg opium

Excise Intelligence Bureau (EIB) here Wednesday foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and recovered hashish and opium from a car near Motorway Toll Plaza

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Excise Intelligence Bureau (EIB) here Wednesday foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and recovered hashish and opium from a car near Motorway Toll Plaza.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of EIB started checking vehicles near the toll plaza. During checking 96 kilograms of opium and 156 kilogram hashish were recovered from a private V-8 vehicle.

Smugglers also resorted to firing at EIB team and escaped from the scene after abandoning the car. A vehicle of EIB was also damaged by the collision of smugglers' car and six persons sustained minor injuries in the incident.

The case has been registered in Excise Station Peshawar Region and an investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Director General Excise and Narcotics Control, Akmal Khattak appreciated the performance of EIB team in foiling the smuggling bid.