EIB recovers 30 kg ice, 8kg heroin from vacant house in Khyber district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Khaliq-ur-Rehman on Sunday said that Excise Intelligence Bureau (EIB) has recovered 30 kilogram of ice and 8 kilogram heroin during a major operation in district Khyber.

In a statement issued here, he said that the provincial government was determined for cleansing of the society from the curse of drugs.

Acting on a tip-off, EIB, Excise Officers conducted a joint raid in Nogzi Baba area of Khyber district and recovered a large quantity of drugs from an empty house.

During a search of the fortress-like house, four sacks were recovered and after checking 30kg ice and 8 kg heroin were found in them.

Advisor Excise appreciated the performance of the officers and also announced reward for conducting successful major operation in Khyber district.

The Excise Department registered a case in Peshawar police station and started further investigations.