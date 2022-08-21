UrduPoint.com

EIB Recovers 30 Kg Ice, 8kg Heroin From Vacant House In Khyber District

Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2022 | 08:00 PM

EIB recovers 30 kg ice, 8kg heroin from vacant house in Khyber district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Khaliq-ur-Rehman on Sunday said that Excise Intelligence Bureau (EIB) has recovered 30 kilogram of ice and 8 kilogram heroin during a major operation in district Khyber.

In a statement issued here, he said that the provincial government was determined for cleansing of the society from the curse of drugs.

Acting on a tip-off, EIB, Excise Officers conducted a joint raid in Nogzi Baba area of Khyber district and recovered a large quantity of drugs from an empty house.

During a search of the fortress-like house, four sacks were recovered and after checking 30kg ice and 8 kg heroin were found in them.

Advisor Excise appreciated the performance of the officers and also announced reward for conducting successful major operation in Khyber district.

The Excise Department registered a case in Peshawar police station and started further investigations.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Station Drugs Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 August 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

11 hours ago
 Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,71 ..

Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,710 grams drugs

20 hours ago
 Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta second stag ..

Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta second stage

20 hours ago
 Assasination Attempt on Mariupol Mayor Results in ..

Assasination Attempt on Mariupol Mayor Results in No Injuries, Casualties

20 hours ago
 Minister for ensuring vehicles fitness, route perm ..

Minister for ensuring vehicles fitness, route permit

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.