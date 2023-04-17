EIB recovers 42 kg hashish in Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :The Excise Intelligence Bureau (EIB) on Monday foiled a drug smuggling attempt in Mardan and recovered 42 kg of hashish during its special campaign initiated on instructions of Secretary Excise Department Ehsanullah and Director General Excise Zafarul islam Khattak.

According to the details, Provincial In-charge Excise Intelligence Bureau Majid Khan received information from his confidential sources that there will be an attempt to smuggle a large number of drugs to Punjab in a white Toyota Corolla vehicle at any time. Upon this Majid Khan promptly chalked out the action plan with Excise and Taxation Officer Narcotics Control Zahid Iqbal Khan and SHO Police Station Excise Mardan Region Muhammad Riaz.

The team henceforth stopped vehicle number LZG 129 while operating on Charsadda-Mardan Road near Sheikh Maltoon Town and during the search of the vehicle, 42,000 grams (42 kg) of hashish was recovered from its secret parts. A case has been registered in Excise Mardan Region under the complaint of SHO Muhammad Riaz for further investigation and legal action.

Meanwhile, Secretary Excise Ehsanullah, Director General Excise Zafarul Islam Khattak and Director Narcotics Control Dr Eid Badshah have eulogized the recent successful operation of Excise Narcotics Control jawans for thwarting the attempt of smuggling large quantities of drugs and congratulated the entire team as well as commendation certificates have been announced for them.