EIB Recovers Hashish From Pickup

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 03:46 PM

The Excise Intelligence Bureau (EIB) in its ongoing drive against drug dealers, initiated on instructions of its DG, Mehmood Aslam Wazir on Tuesday recovered big quantity of narcotics from a pickup van in Timberpura area, Link Road near Motorway here

The action was taken on intelligence based information by the EIB team, headed by Provincial In-charge Excise Intelligence Bureau, Majid Khan and Sub-Inspector Jamil Babar.

A double cabin pickup vehicle bearing number plate (B-1695) was intercepted on Link Road near Motorway and upon thorough search 28000 gm of hashish was recovered from its secret cavities.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody and a case against him was registered on the report of SHO Excise police station.

