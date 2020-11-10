EIB recovers Rs 156,000 grams hashish

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :The Excise Intelligence Bureau (EIB) South Region in a crackdown against narcotics smuggling Tuesday foiled a bid to smuggle huge quantity of narcotics and recovered 156,000 gram Hashish and arrested one accused.

Provincial Incharge EIB Syed Naveed Jamal received a tip-off about smuggling of Hashish from Quetta to Bara area in district Khyber.

Director Narcotics Control Salahud Din and Narcotics Control Officer Masood ul Haq while taking prompt action constituted three teams and deployed at various points.

During the checking Incharge Inspector Tariq Afridi EIB South Region intercepted a truck near Matni area here and during checking recovered 130 packets of Hashish weighing 156,000 grams.

An accused drug peddler was arrested from the spot and shifted to Excise police station for further inquiry.

Secretary Excise islam Zaib and Director General Fayyaz Shah appreciated the successful crackdown and announced commendation certificates for the excise police teams.