UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EIB Recovers Rs 156,000 Grams Hashish

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 07:10 PM

EIB recovers Rs 156,000 grams hashish

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :The Excise Intelligence Bureau (EIB) South Region in a crackdown against narcotics smuggling Tuesday foiled a bid to smuggle huge quantity of narcotics and recovered 156,000 gram Hashish and arrested one accused.

Provincial Incharge EIB Syed Naveed Jamal received a tip-off about smuggling of Hashish from Quetta to Bara area in district Khyber.

Director Narcotics Control Salahud Din and Narcotics Control Officer Masood ul Haq while taking prompt action constituted three teams and deployed at various points.

During the checking Incharge Inspector Tariq Afridi EIB South Region intercepted a truck near Matni area here and during checking recovered 130 packets of Hashish weighing 156,000 grams.

An accused drug peddler was arrested from the spot and shifted to Excise police station for further inquiry.

Secretary Excise islam Zaib and Director General Fayyaz Shah appreciated the successful crackdown and announced commendation certificates for the excise police teams.

Related Topics

Quetta Police Police Station Afridi From

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed issues resolution to form court ..

12 minutes ago

DHA receives 6,681 requests for a new healthcare p ..

27 minutes ago

Khawaja Saad Rafique avoids hand-shake with former ..

1 hour ago

Watania Takaful net profits up by 78% in 9 months

1 hour ago

Emaar Malls reports revenue of over AED2.4 billion ..

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.