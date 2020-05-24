UrduPoint.com
Eid A Day To Share Happiness : Raja Basharat

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 03:00 PM

Eid a day to share happiness : Raja Basharat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Law & Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Muhammad Basharat Raja said on Sunday that Eid was a day to share happiness to poor and needy but in the present situation, Eid is being celebrated in very special circumstances.

In his message on Eidul Fitr, he said on one hand there was a tragic situation of the plane crash while on the other hand due to coronavirus we have to keep in mind the social distances and safety measures.

On the occasion of Eidul Fitr, every Pakistani has to show a practical attitude and avoid carelessness by adopting a responsible attitude and at the same time express sympathy and special prayers for the families of martyrs of the tragic plane crash incident in Karachi.

Muhammad Basharat Raja prayed that may Allah Almighty bless the dear homeland to get rid of the current situation as soon as possible and let us all be able to live a normal life once again.

Meanwhile, Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine in a separate message congratulated the whole nation on Eid and said that Eid was a festival to spread happiness among others.

He appealed to the people to pray for country's prosperity and developmentas well as to elimination of pandemic.

