Eid Arrangements By RWMC Widely Hailed

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 12:20 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :The citizens widely hailed the cleanliness arrangements made by Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) on Eid-ul-Fitr and said that the dedicated sanitary workers of the Company who sacrificed their own Eid festivities to provide neat and clean environment deserve appreciation.

The RWMC successfully conducted special cleanliness drive to provide clean and hygienic environment to the citizens on Eid-ul-Fitr by assigning special duties to its sanitary workers after cancellation of their Eid holidays.

The Company paid special focus on cleanliness at the graveyards, mosques, Eidgahs and various areas of the city by putting lime powder around it.

The Chairman RWMC Col ( R ) Ajmal Sabir Raja also expressed satisfaction on the cleanliness drive at mosques, Eidgahs and at the surroundings of graveyards of the city and said that the professional dedication and honesty shown by the sanitary workers during their special Eid duty was highly commendable.

