Eid Being Celebrated With Simplicity Following Outbreak Of COVID-19, Unfortunate Incident Of Plane Crash: Nasir Shah

Mon 25th May 2020 | 07:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Monday said that due to the outbreak of pandemic and plane crash incident Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated with simplicity.

In his message, the minister prayed that may the country overcome these hostile and times of trial.

Nasir Shah dedicated his Eid to the victims of plane crash and martyrs of coronavirus.

"We should also not forget the front liners who laid their lives in fight against COVID-19", said the provincial minister.

He also appealed to the people to maintain social distancing and avoid gatherings to break the chain of coronavirus.

