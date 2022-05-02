Eid celebrated at Lower Dir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat,, Muhammad Suleiman celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr with the children of the martyred police personnel.

LOWER DIR, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022 ) ::Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated here Monday with religious fervour in areas of Lower Dir amid strict security measures.

Eid congregations were held in mosques of Talash, Kalpani, Dheri and Ziarat.

Strict security arrangements were made for security of faithful visiting mosques to offer Eid prayer.

Police personnel were also being deputed on egress and ingress points of the district as part of enhancing security measures.