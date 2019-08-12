Eid celebrated in Bahawalpur with religious fervor

(@imziishan)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2019 ) :Eid-ul-Azha was celebrated today with religious zeal and zest. Main Eid congregation in Bahawalpur was held at Markazi Eid Gah while other congregations were held at Technical High school, Masjid Al- Shams, Satellite Town, One Unit Chowk, Serani Mosque, Model Town, Abbasia High School, Jama Masjid Ahle-Hadis, Shia Jamia Mosque, S.E College and Police Line.

Special prayers were held for Kashmir. District Police had made foolproof security arrangements for Eid congregations. Bahawalpur Waste Management Company has also made arrangements to remove offal and other remains of sacrificial animals during all three days of Eid-ul-Azha.

The city has been divided into three zones on the basis of union councils and people can call BWMC Hotline 1139 to seek service at their doorstep.