Eid celebrated in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2022 ) :Eidul Fitr was celebrated here on Tuesday with full religious passion and enthusiasm.

About 1300 Eid congregations were held in the district, including 987 in mosques and at open places.

The religious scholars in their sermons highlighted the importance of Eid-ul-Fitr and urged the people tohelp the poor.

They also prayed for progress and prosperity of the country and the people.