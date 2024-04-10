Open Menu

Eid Celebrated In Larkana Division

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2024 | 10:20 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated in Larkana with religious fervour amid strict security measures.

Eid congregations were held in mosques, Eid Gahas and Imam Bargahs across the division.

Strict security arrangements were made for people visiting mosques to offer Eid prayer.

Police personnel were also being deputed on entrance and exit points of the district as part of enhancing security measures.

