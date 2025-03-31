Open Menu

Eid Celebrated In Sargodha

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2025 | 08:30 PM

Eid celebrated in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) People on Monday celebrated Eidul Fitr with great religious enthusiasm

in the district .

Thousands of people offered Eid prayers at mosques, Eidgahs, and open spaces in towns

and villages where Ulema highlighted the importance and significance of the holy festival.

Provincial Minister for Ushar and Zakaat Rana Munawer Ghous Khan, Federal Parliamentary

Secretary Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, Provincial Minister for Communication Suhaib Bharth

celebrated Eid in the district.

The people also offered prayers for prosperity, peace and progress of the country.

Meanwhile, the district authorities, including the Rescue 1122, had put in place the best security

measures.

Recent Stories

UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for Apri ..

UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for April

1 hour ago
 UN Security Council condemns attack on peacekeepin ..

UN Security Council condemns attack on peacekeeping mission in Central African R ..

1 hour ago
 Japanese team deployed to Myanmar to assess earthq ..

Japanese team deployed to Myanmar to assess earthquake impact

1 hour ago
 Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler mourns passing of his mother

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler mourns passing of his mother

1 hour ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Mauritania and ..

10 hours ago
 Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700

Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700

10 hours ago
Hamad Al Sharqi receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

Hamad Al Sharqi receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

10 hours ago
 Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr

Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr

10 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Mohamed Al ..

Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Mohamed AlFalahi AlYasi Mosque-Al Marfa, ..

10 hours ago
 Ministry of Culture launches ‘Reading Ambassador ..

Ministry of Culture launches ‘Reading Ambassadors Initiative’

10 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer, rece ..

Hazza bin Zayed performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer, receives well-wishers

10 hours ago
 UAE welcomes formation of new government in Syria

UAE welcomes formation of new government in Syria

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan