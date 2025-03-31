Eid celebrated in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) People on Monday celebrated Eidul Fitr with great religious enthusiasm

in the district .

Thousands of people offered Eid prayers at mosques, Eidgahs, and open spaces in towns

and villages where Ulema highlighted the importance and significance of the holy festival.

Provincial Minister for Ushar and Zakaat Rana Munawer Ghous Khan, Federal Parliamentary

Secretary Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, Provincial Minister for Communication Suhaib Bharth

celebrated Eid in the district.

The people also offered prayers for prosperity, peace and progress of the country.

Meanwhile, the district authorities, including the Rescue 1122, had put in place the best security

measures.