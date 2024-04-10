Eid Celebrated In Sukkur
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2024 | 09:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Eid ul Fitr celebrated here on Wednesday with full religious passion and enthusiasm.
About 700 Eid congregations were held in the district, including 887 in mosques and at open places.
The religious scholars in their sermons highlighted the importance of Eid-ul-Fitr and urged the people to help the poor.
They also prayed for progress and prosperity of the country and the people.
Recent Stories
COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique
Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups
Italy considers stricter penalties for AI-related crimes
Malaysia Calls on Meta and TikTok to Enhance Platform Monitoring
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated across Larkana division8 minutes ago
-
PM extends Eid greetings to military leadership18 minutes ago
-
Diplomats of various countries call on Sindh Governor18 minutes ago
-
Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated with religious fervour28 minutes ago
-
4 policemen arrested for illegal detention of citizens2 hours ago
-
Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated in Punjab capital2 hours ago
-
DC distributes Eid gifts among CPWB children2 hours ago
-
DC distributes Eid gifts among residents of Old-Age Home2 hours ago
-
PM extends Eid greetings to President Zardari, Bilawal, leaders of allied parties2 hours ago
-
Azma conveys Eid greetings2 hours ago
-
Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations in AJK, IIOJK: A tale of zeal & tension2 hours ago
-
Blaze engulfs shoe store in Bahawalnagar3 hours ago