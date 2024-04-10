Eid Celebrated in Sukkur

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Eid ul Fitr celebrated here on Wednesday with full religious passion and enthusiasm.

About 700 Eid congregations were held in the district, including 887 in mosques and at open places.

The religious scholars in their sermons highlighted the importance of Eid-ul-Fitr and urged the people to help the poor.

They also prayed for progress and prosperity of the country and the people.