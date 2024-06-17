Open Menu

Eid Celebrated Under Tight Security

Faizan Hashmi Published June 17, 2024 | 09:10 PM

Eid celebrated under tight security

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) Eid-ul-Azha 2024 was celebrated under tight security arrangements as the Police Department deputed more than 4,572 policemen for security duty at the Eid congregations across district Faisalabad here on Monday.

A police spokesman said that 63 Sub-Inspectors (SIs), 420 Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs), 349 Head Constables, 3,706 Constables were deputed for security duty whereas four SPs, 19 DSPs and 15 Inspectors supervised the overall foolproof arrangements.

He said that there were total 890 Eid congregations across the district including 654 congregations in the mosques and 236 congregations at open places. However, due to foolproof security arrangements, the faithful celebrated Eid peacefully and no untoward incident was reported from any part of Faisalabad so far, he added.

