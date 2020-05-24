UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eid Celebrated With Fervour In Sialkot

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 05:30 PM

Eid celebrated with fervour in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) ::The faithful celebrated Eidul Fitr with religious fervour and traditional zeal in Sialkot district amid tight security on Sunday.

Eid congregations were held in Sialkot, Sambrial, Pasrur, Badiana, Chawinda and surrounding areas, where thousands of the faithful offered the Eid prayers.

The religious scholars highlighted the philosophy of Eidul Fitr and pledged to make all out sincere efforts for the glory of islam, urging the Muslim Ummah to be united for curbing the menace of anti-Islam conspiracies. They also prayed for solemnity, peace, prosperity and development of Pakistan and unity of the Muslim Ummah.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sialkot Pasrur Sambrial Sunday Muslim All Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

&#039;Mother of the Nation’ provides breakfast t ..

37 seconds ago

Kuwait confirms 838 more virus cases, eight deaths

1 hour ago

DCT Abu Dhabi shares guidelines to reopen UAE capi ..

3 hours ago

Documentary on UAE’s first astronaut mission pre ..

4 hours ago

Korea registers 25 new coronavirus cases

4 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler pardons 108 prisoners

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.