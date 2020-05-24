Eid celebrated with fervour in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) ::The faithful celebrated Eidul Fitr with religious fervour and traditional zeal in Sialkot district amid tight security on Sunday.

Eid congregations were held in Sialkot, Sambrial, Pasrur, Badiana, Chawinda and surrounding areas, where thousands of the faithful offered the Eid prayers.

The religious scholars highlighted the philosophy of Eidul Fitr and pledged to make all out sincere efforts for the glory of islam, urging the Muslim Ummah to be united for curbing the menace of anti-Islam conspiracies. They also prayed for solemnity, peace, prosperity and development of Pakistan and unity of the Muslim Ummah.