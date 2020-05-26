Eid celebrated with religious ferour in DIK

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) ::Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated with religious fervor in Dera Ismail Khan (DIK) as well as across the country due to the threat of coronavirus spread with most of the people preferred to stay at home.

The district administration have taken precautionary measures and urged people to follow SOPs and offered special prayers for the prosperity and integrity of Pakistan.

The elected public representatives, leaders of political partie also made special arrangements at their residences following guideline issued by provincial government.

Maulana brothers offered Eid prayers in their hometown Abdul Khel, Member National Assembly Muhammad Yaqub Sheikh offered Eid prayers in Chahkan while Gandapur brothers offered Eid prayers in DIK.

Eid-ul-Fitr prayers were offered in Dera Ismail Khan. Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and other eminent personalities congratulated the nation on the auspicious occasion of Eid.

Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapurne said that on Eid they expressed solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris and Palestinians, adding, the people of Pakistan are with the armed forces.

He also asked people to share their joys with oppressed class and support them on Eid.

He also urged people to stay home to and follow SOPs issued by the government.